Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Democrats highlight elections, abortion access during nominating convention

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT
Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democratic Party
/
michigandems.com
Michigan Democratic Party logo

Michigan Democrats marketed themselves as defenders of democracy and abortion rights during their nominating convention this past weekend.

Democratic candidates for office spent the weekend urging support for a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion access. They also warned of efforts to increase doubt within the electoral system.

Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her party has shown strong leadership throughout her time in office.

“We’re making real progress. We’ve made historic investments in education and announcements when it comes to good paying jobs. And the other is a party that’s only talking about grievance. We are governance.”

Michigan Republicans are set to hold their nominating convention this upcoming weekend.

Colin Jackson
Colin Jackson is the Capitol reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Colin Jackson
