Democrats highlight elections, abortion access during nominating convention

Michigan Democrats marketed themselves as defenders of democracy and abortion rights during their nominating convention this past weekend.

Democratic candidates for office spent the weekend urging support for a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion access. They also warned of efforts to increase doubt within the electoral system.

Meanwhile, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her party has shown strong leadership throughout her time in office.

“We’re making real progress. We’ve made historic investments in education and announcements when it comes to good paying jobs. And the other is a party that’s only talking about grievance. We are governance.”

Michigan Republicans are set to hold their nominating convention this upcoming weekend.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

