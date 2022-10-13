Both sides of the three constitutional amendments on Michigan's November ballot to be presented at Ann Arbor event on Friday

The three constitutional amendments on the November ballot will get an in-depth analysis of both sides of the issues Friday morning.

The annual “Impact” event put on by the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Regional Chamber of Commerce will focus on all three ballot questions.

One proposal would require public financial disclosure reports for legislators and limit state legislator terms to 12 total years. Another adds several election provisions to the constitution and a third would guarantee the right to an abortion in the state.

Each amendment will have a representative who is for it, and one who is against it. After both sides have presented, there will be an audience Q&A session.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre says this will help voters get a well-rounded analysis of all three issues.

“Kind of gives somebody a one-stop shop in terms of hearing pro and con arguments on all three.”

The event will be held at the Kensington Hotel in Ann Arbor beginning Friday at 9:30 a.m. You can find registration details here.

