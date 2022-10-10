A call for women's rights was made at an Ann Arbor women's march

Concern over the future of Michigan’s Ballot Proposal 3 took center stage at an Ann Arbor women’s rally this weekend.

(chanting) “Hey hey! Ho, ho! The patriarchy has got to go!"

A crowd of nearly 200 women and men took to the streets of downtown Ann Arbor Saturday afternoon, demanding attention to concerns about women’s rights, reproductive rights, and human rights.

In a rally in Liberty Plaza leading up to the march, speakers like Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Talib and then Congresswoman Debbie Dingell raised concerns about people becoming complacent now that Proposal 3, focused on reproductive rights, has made it to the ballot.

Tlaib: "I am worried about turnout."

Dingell: "Too many people are reading these polls, and everyone says the choice is on the ballot. You don’t have to worry."

And all speakers, including Women’s March co-organizer Kate Napier, stressed the importance of voter turnout.

“It’s not a guarantee. It only happens if we all show up.”

She says the Ann Arbor march was also in solidarity with women of Iran currently fighting for their human rights.

