Ann Arbor Mayor's 2022 Autumnal Green Fair will take over Main Street Friday evening

If you’ve ever wondered how you can be a part of the effort toward environmental sustainability in your own home, the City of Ann Arbor will be offering you some new perspectives tomorrow as part of their bi-annual Green Fair.

It gets underway Friday evening in downtown Ann Arbor.

The city’s mayor, Christopher Taylor, says the fair offers the community an opportunity to learn from exhibitors providing information on everything from rooftop solar to improved recycling to composting and energy efficiency.

“We’re going to have opportunities for community members to walk around our downtown meet with these folks here what’s going on in our community what they can do to improve their own carbon footprint.”

He says Friday's fair will also focus on bicycles, cargo bikes, and electric hybrids.

The Autumnal Green Fair runs tomorrow night from 6-9 pm on Main street downtown.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org