Ann Arbor 1,4 dioxane plume spreading to Scio Township water

Another round of groundwater testing has found small amounts of 1,4 dioxane at 10 additional residential wells in Scio Township.

All ten wells were located between M-14 and the Huron River and contained amounts of the chemical below the state’s drinking water standard. The harmful chemical has been slowly spreading out in a large plume from the site of the old Gelman Sciences facility off of Wagner Road for decades, despite an ongoing clean-up effort.

Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway says these findings show this is an ongoing problem.

“This isn’t just some sort of issue that was discovered back in the 1980s and is sort of static. The groundwater contamination is spreading in ways that were not known before this test.”

Hathaway says this also highlights the need for more thorough groundwater testing throughout the area.

