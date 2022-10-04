© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Curbside EV charging stations coming to Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published October 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
ev pole charging.jpeg
Emmett Werthmann
/
WRI
Pole-mounted electric vehicle charging in Portland, Oregon, a low-cost but high-impact new solution to expanding access to curbside EV charging.

A residential neighborhood in Ann Arbor will be seeing some curbside, electric vehicle charging stations as part of a pilot program that could grow statewide.

The plan is to have three EV charging stations available for public use on Kingsley and Ingalls streets north of downtown in the next month or two.

The state grant that is making the pilot project available was intended to look for ways to provide curbside EV charging for residents in multi-unit dwellings who don’t have a garage or parking spot where they could charge.

What makes the program unique, says the city’s Sustainability Director, Missy Stults, is that these chargers will be connected directly into DTE Energy utility poles.

“So, instead of having to go underground, we think this will make for a much more affordable and accessible type of infrastructure across the community.”

Stults says the EV chargers will be open to anyone in the public.

She points out that this is a level-2 type of charge, meaning it could take a full work day to fully charge the vehicle.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborElectric Vehicle Charging Stationselectric vehiclesmissy stultsDTE Energy Co.Downtown Ann Arbor
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content