Curbside EV charging stations coming to Ann Arbor

A residential neighborhood in Ann Arbor will be seeing some curbside, electric vehicle charging stations as part of a pilot program that could grow statewide.

The plan is to have three EV charging stations available for public use on Kingsley and Ingalls streets north of downtown in the next month or two.

The state grant that is making the pilot project available was intended to look for ways to provide curbside EV charging for residents in multi-unit dwellings who don’t have a garage or parking spot where they could charge.

What makes the program unique, says the city’s Sustainability Director, Missy Stults, is that these chargers will be connected directly into DTE Energy utility poles.

“So, instead of having to go underground, we think this will make for a much more affordable and accessible type of infrastructure across the community.”

Stults says the EV chargers will be open to anyone in the public.

She points out that this is a level-2 type of charge, meaning it could take a full work day to fully charge the vehicle.

