WEMU News

Ann Arbor City Council launches public survey on unarmed crisis response program

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
ann arbor city hall.jpg
Heritage Media
/
creativecommons.org
Ann Arbor City Hall

The City of Ann Arbor wants the public’s input on implementing an unarmed crisis response program.

The program would divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents and mental health crises to human service professionals rather than armed police.

Ann Arbor City Council has already set aside about $3.5 million of federal stimulus funding.

The city is asking residents to share their thoughts on this program through an online survey. They want to know how the program should be run, who should run it, and what priorities the community feels should be addressed by the unarmed crisis response team.

The public can also weigh in on how the program should be funded either with existing city funds, or with a new tax assessment.

You can find a link to the survey here.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
