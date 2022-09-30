Ann Arbor City Council launches public survey on unarmed crisis response program

The City of Ann Arbor wants the public’s input on implementing an unarmed crisis response program.

The program would divert calls for non-criminal and non-violent incidents and mental health crises to human service professionals rather than armed police.

Ann Arbor City Council has already set aside about $3.5 million of federal stimulus funding.

The city is asking residents to share their thoughts on this program through an online survey. They want to know how the program should be run, who should run it, and what priorities the community feels should be addressed by the unarmed crisis response team.

The public can also weigh in on how the program should be funded either with existing city funds, or with a new tax assessment.

You can find a link to the survey here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

