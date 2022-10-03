© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Turning on red could be banned in downtown Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published October 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
"No Turn on Red" sign

Making a turn with your vehicle on a red light could be banned in parts of downtown Ann Arbor. The resolution will be voted on at tonight’s city council meeting.

The resolution is intended to improve pedestrian safety in the city. A 2020 transportation plan cited data that says half of serious traffic crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists were due to a vehicle failing to yield.

Council member Julie Grand is one of the co-sponsors.

“It’s one that we’ve heard from a lot of residents, concerns about safety for pedestrians and cyclists. And, you know, we just want to make our roads as safe as possible for all users.”

This would apply to the downtown area from First Street to State Street and from Kingsley Street to Hoover Avenue. This restriction will not apply to buses.

The resolution is expected to pass.

Josh Hakala
