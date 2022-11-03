U-M profs think redesigned polling places could attract young voters

Officials at the University of Michigan are seeing success with a new approach to attracting young voters to the polls. It all involves the design of the polling places.

The concept of the Creative Campus Voting Project is to offer a hands-on, interactive voting experience that might attract young, new voters.

A city clerk’s satellite office was designed in the University of Michigan Museum of Art in 2020. A similar satellite clerk’s office was added in the Duderstadt Gallery on North Campus this year.

U-M Art and Design professor, Stephanie Rowden, is a co-creator of the Voting Project.

“We’re designing an experience that we hope is welcoming, clear, nonpartisan, and maybe even a little joyful and delightful.

Rowden says the voting design appear to be a success with the art museum attracting some 5,000 new voters in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

