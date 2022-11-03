© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

U-M profs think redesigned polling places could attract young voters

Published November 3, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT
Copy of UMMA Welcome.jpg
1 of 7  — Copy of UMMA Welcome.jpg
UMMA welcome booth for polling
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of Dude_Welcome_Mark.jpg
2 of 7  — Copy of Dude_Welcome_Mark.jpg
Welcome display for voters at the Duderstadt Gallery.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of Duderstadt Installation_night view_Creative Campus Voting Project.jpg
3 of 7  — Copy of Duderstadt Installation_night view_Creative Campus Voting Project.jpg
Voting display at the Duderstadt Gallery at night.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of Duderstadt installation_from outside gallery_Creative Campus Voting Project.jpg
4 of 7  — Copy of Duderstadt installation_from outside gallery_Creative Campus Voting Project.jpg
Voting display at the Duderstadt gallery.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of UMMA_Title Wall with view of Welcome Area.jpg
5 of 7  — Copy of UMMA_Title Wall with view of Welcome Area.jpg
Voting display wall at the Duderstadt Gallery.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of Duderstadt_Ballot Wayfinder_Lets talk about proposals_MGjukich.jpg
6 of 7  — Copy of Duderstadt_Ballot Wayfinder_Lets talk about proposals_MGjukich.jpg
Ballot wayfinder at the Duderstadt Gallery.
Creative Campus Voting Project
Copy of UMMA_buttons on.jpg
7 of 7  — Copy of UMMA_buttons on.jpg
Young voters receiving buttons.
Creative Campus Voting Project

Officials at the University of Michigan are seeing success with a new approach to attracting young voters to the polls. It all involves the design of the polling places.

The concept of the Creative Campus Voting Project is to offer a hands-on, interactive voting experience that might attract young, new voters.

A city clerk’s satellite office was designed in the University of Michigan Museum of Art in 2020. A similar satellite clerk’s office was added in the Duderstadt Gallery on North Campus this year.

U-M Art and Design professor, Stephanie Rowden, is a co-creator of the Voting Project.

“We’re designing an experience that we hope is welcoming, clear, nonpartisan, and maybe even a little joyful and delightful.

Rowden says the voting design appear to be a success with the art museum attracting some 5,000 new voters in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 VotingThe University of MichiganDuderstadt Gallerypoll workers2020 Elections2022 electionsCOVID-19coronavirus
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content