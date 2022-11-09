2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year.

All three measures before Augusta Township voters failed. A 10-year, point-six-five mill Parks and Pathways proposal passed was rejected by over 63-percent of voters. Voters turned down an authorized charter millage tax rate back to 1.16 mills by a more than 50-percent margin. And, a five-year, 1.4-mill tax Police Public Safety millage garnered just under 33-percent support in going down to defeat.

Voters in Manchester Township also rejected a tax measure. The Headlee override measure went down to narrow defeat, by just over two percentage points. The measure would have restored the township tax rate to point-six-five mills for a five-year period.

The rest of the Ballot measures in the county passed:

Voters in the city of Dexter decided two ballot measures and both passed. The first amends the city charter to place restrictions on the city’s powers to sell or lease properties. The second allows the city to borrow over $8.4-million-dollars to fund public safety facilities. It allows Dexter to sell bonds to be paid back over 20-years.

Dexter Township voters also approved the one measure on their ballots. The Farmland and Open Space Land Preservation Millage proposal earned nearly 63-percent voter approval. The 10-year, half-mill tax will allow the township to purchase conservation easements to help permanently preserve farmland, open space, wildlife habitat and scenic views. Some of the funding will also protect water sources and the quality of rovers and streams through the purchase of interest in adjacent land.

A street millage proposal in the city of Saline passed muster with voters. Nearly 64-percent said “yes” to a three-year, one-mill tax to fund acquisition, design and construction of a variety of street projects. The levy will begin in 2024 and run through 2026 and, in its first year, is expected to generate about $500-thousand-dollars.

In Northfield Township, voters said “yes” to a farmland and adjoining natural areas preservation tax. Nearly 57 -percent agreed the township should collect a point-six-mill tax for a period of five years to purchase development rights to permanently preserve existing farms.

Similarly, Scio Township voters approved a Farmland and Open Space measure of their own. It’s a 10-year, half-mill tax that won about 68-percent voter support.

In Sharon Township, over 78-percent of voters agreed to renew a fire protection and emergency medical services tax. It reauthorizes the township to collect just under point-seven-mills of tax levy for a period of five years.

The Saline Area Schools asked district voters to approve a 180-million-dollar bond proposal to expand and renovate existing facilities and create a revenue source for new facilities and programs. That measure passed with over 63-percent of the vote.

The Ypsilanti Community Schools also needed to renew and increase its operating millage for a period of 10-years. Voters approved the request by a wide margin.

The Village of Barton Hills put seven charter amendment questions before its residents. All passed.

