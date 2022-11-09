2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Judicial Races

Arianne Elizabeth Slay of Ypsilanti won election to a six-year term in 22nd District Circuit Court with nearly 71-percent of the vote. Slay defeated Marla Linderman Richelew of Ann Arbor.

In the race for a six-year term in 14-A District Court, Karl Barr of Ann Arbor garnered nearly 58-percent voter support to win a seat on the bench. Barr defeated Fawn Armstrong of Saline.

Incumbent Miriam Perry was unopposed in her bid for another six-year term on the 15th District Court Bench.

