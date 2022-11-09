2022 Election Results: Washtenaw County Races for Michigan House of Representatives

In the 23rd state house race, current Washtenaw County Commissioner, Jason Morgan beat Plymouth Republican Richard Sharland. IThe Ann Arbor Democrart took nearly 77-percent of the vote. Morgan will represent a district that covers much of downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan’s central campus. It extends east into Ann Arbor and includes Superior and Salem Townships, South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth Townships in Wayne County.

The new 31st district encompasses a large area, mostly in Wayne, Monroe and Lenawee Counties. It does include Milan and Augusta township and a piece of York Township in Washtenaw County. Democrat Reggie Miller of Belleville earned a better than two-percent victory over Republican Dale Biniecki of Monroe.

Two Ypsilanti candidates were in the running for the right to represent the 32nd District. Democrat Jimmie Wilson Jr. received over 79-percent of the vote to defeat Republican Martin Church. The 32nd district is largely centered on Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township but also includes a part of Superior Township along MacArthur Boulevard as well as a section of Pittsfield Township.

Incumbent Felica Brabec had over 75-percent support in winning reelection. The Pittsfield Township Democrat beat out Republican challenger Robert Borer III of Saline. Brabec will enter her second term in the Michigan House in January, representing a redrawn district than now includes much of Ann Arbor south of Michigan Stadium. It also covers Saline, most of Pittsfield Township, Bridgewater and Lodi Townships and part of York Township.

The new 46th District includes Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County and stretches west to cover central Jackson County, including the city of Jackson. Democrat Maurice Imhoff gets a first term in Lansing by beating Republican Kathy Schmaltz by nearly 18-percentage points.

In the 47th District, Carrie Rheingans cruised to a 52-percentage point win over Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch of Grass Lake. The Ann Arbor Democrat will represent a district that covers the western portion of Ann Arbor, the entirety of the cities of Dexter and Manchester and Scio Township. It also covers more rural areas of Washtenaw County including Lima, Freedom, Sharon and Manchester Townships while also looping in the southeast section of Jackson County.

Ann Arbor Democrat Jennifer Conlin received nearly twice as many votes as Howell Republican Jason Woolford to win the 28th district race. Green Party candidate Eric Borregard of Dexter siphoned off more than 300-votes in the race. The redrawn 48th district covers the northern part of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Township, the northern part of Washtenaw County including Northfield, Webster, Dexter and Lyndon Townships. It also stretches further north to include a piece of Livingston County, including Pinckney and extends west into Jackson County.

All winners in November will serve two-year terms.

