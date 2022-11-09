Christopher Taylor re-elected to third term as Ann Arbor mayor

Christopher Taylor has been re-elected as Ann Arbor’s mayor. The Democrat defeated Independent candidate Eric Lipson and write-in candidate Dylan Manna, earning a little more than 76% of the vote.

Taylor has a number of ambitious items on his to-do list for his third term. Among them, putting Ann Arbor on track to be carbon neutral by the year 2030, attracting more housing to the city, keeping the city’s drinking water safe, and fixing the roads.

Taylor says voters clearly agreed he is the best person to lead the city toward achieving those goals.

“I’m incredibly excited about the results here in Ann Arbor. You know, I think that folks recognize that we have a city government that works, that we have a city government that’s focused on providing and improving basic services and enhancing quality of life.”

Taylor will serve another four-year term in office.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

