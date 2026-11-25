Transcription

Rebekah Warren: This is 89.1 WEMU. Sometimes, solving an environmental problem means building something new. Other times, it means taking apart something old and giving nature the opportunity to reclaim what once was hers. That's what's happening along Willow Run Creek in Ypsilanti Township, where an aging dam, dating back to World War II, is finally slated for removal. The Beyer Dam was built during the early 1940s as part of the infrastructure supporting Henry Ford's massive Willow Run Bomber Plant. More than 80 years later, it no longer serves its original purpose. Instead, the aging structure has become a liability, contributing to neighborhood flooding concerns and interrupting the natural flow of the creek. After years of planning, Washtenaw County has secured state, county and federal support to advance dam removal and stream restoration work in the area. The $2.5 million state grant, awarded in 2005, was an important part of that funding effort. Combined with county funding and federal support, it will help fully fund the approximately $4 million project. The goal is not simply to remove concrete--it's to reduce flooding risks, restore aquatic habitats, improve water quality and allow Willow Run Creek to function more naturally again. I'm Rebekah Warren, and this is Issues of the Environment. Joining me today is Janeen McDermott, vice president and senior water resources engineer with GEI Consultants. Janeen, welcome!

Janeen McDermott: Hello! Thanks for having me!

Rebekah Warren: Janeen, let's start with the history. The Beyer Dam has been part of the Willow Run landscape since the early 1940s when the area was being transformed to support the war effort. What was its original purpose and how has this structure changed from useful infrastructure into a flooding and safety concern that we're addressing today?

Janeen McDermott: Yeah. The dam was originally built for fire suppression water back in the 1940s. And since that time, it's really served minimal to no purpose in recent history, just continuing to impound water and impede natural river processes, aquatic organism passage and such. And as with all aging infrastructure, it's deteriorated over time. It does serve as a dam safety risk, just in the fact that it has the capability of impounding significant water and, with it being an aging structure, has a risk of failure.

Rebekah Warren: The immediate concern for many of the nearby residents is flooding. How will removing the Beyer Dam help address flooding concerns in the surrounding neighborhood and what changes should residents expect in the way that water moves through this stretch of Willow Run Creek?

Janeen McDermott: Right, yeah. So many dams are built for flood control, right? And that was not the case for the Beyer Dam at all. And as we've been embarking on this project, the West Willow Park neighborhood, in particular, has experienced some flooding over recent years. And as we started digging into the hydraulics of the system, we realized that as the Beyer Dam allows water to impound behind the dam, it's backing up water into the key stormwater system that drains rainfall from the West Willow Park neighborhood. And so, by removing the dam, we take away the system's ability to back water up behind the Beyer Dam. And so the stormwater system within the West Willow Park neighborhood will have a much better opportunity to flow out through the stormwater system that exists into the Willow Run drain and out and downstream. So, from a flooding perspective, removing the dam has a lot of benefits in reducing the potential for flooding in the upstream neighborhood.

Rebekah Warren: I think, for some of us, removing an old dam can sound relatively straightforward until you consider what's accumulated behind it over eight decades. There's sediment that's been built up over the generations and potentially legacy pollutants that need to be carefully managed. Simply taking out the concrete and allowing everything to wash downstream could create significant environmental damage. Can you walk us through the engineering process? How do you safely remove the Beyer Dam while managing accumulated sediment and protecting the creek and aquatic life downstream?

Janeen McDermott: Sure, yeah. So sediment accumulation behind dams is not a unique issue. We encounter this on every dam that we evaluate, whether it's for rehabilitation or dam removal. In the case of dam removal, it's important, in the early stages of a project, to understand how much sediment is behind the dam and the quality of that sediment, or is it contaminated, essentially. And so, early on in the Beyer Dam removal project, we completed what's called depth of refusal probing, where you push a metal rod down into the sediment until it hits like a hard bottom. And so we do that in transects or lines across the impoundment and allows us a form of data collection to quantify the actual volume of sediment behind the Beyer Dam, in this case. And then, in addition to that, we did sediment sampling of the sediment that exists behind the dam, and we tested it for things like heavy metals, PAHs [polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons], PFOS [perfluorooctanesulfonic acid] as well in this particular project. And we coordinate with EGLE and evaluate the level of contamination. Is it contaminated or not? Is it safe for aquatic organisms? Is there any concerns for human impacts, et cetera? And then, through that process, we identify what needs to happen to the sediment.

Rebekah Warren: You're listening to Issues of the Environment on 89.1 WEMU. I'm Rebekah Warren. And today we're talking with Janeen McDermott, vice president and senior water resources engineer at GEI Consultants, about the planned removal of the Beyer Dam on Willow Run Creek in Ypsilanti Township and the opportunity to restore this long-disrupted waterway. One of the most interesting aspects of this project is that removing the concrete structure is only part of the work. The creek itself needs to be restored. For decades, the Beyer Dam has interrupted the natural flow of water and sediment, contributed to stagnant conditions and prevented fish from moving upstream. Once the dam is removed, what does stream restoration actually involve? How do you recreate natural channels, stabilize the banks and establish the conditions for a healthy, free-flowing creek?

Janeen McDermott: Sure, yeah. A lot of that happens in conjunction with the actual removal of the structure because, again, we're trying to manage sediment and prevent it from just flushing downstream. So, once a contractor is selected, they'll get out there and mechanically excavate the sediment to create the restored river channel. In this case, at the Beyer Dam, we've got a series of ripples and pool sequences kind of running through the impoundment to transition the stream channel from upstream down through the former dam location. And through that process, we're also establishing bank stabilization measures. So we're doing willow plantings in the banks. We're establishing rock toe or rock armoring on certain banks where the erosive forces from the river are such that it could destabilize the system. So it's a combination of engineered applications coupled with more natural things, like seeding and planting, to help establish that restored condition for long-term stability.

Rebekah Warren: This project has been a long time coming. In May 2025, Washtenaw County secured a $2.5 million grant through Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, alongside county and federal support, for its dam removal and stream restoration work. As of late 2026, the Beyer Dam project is moving through the environmental permitting process. Where does the Beyer project stand today? And what are the major next steps before residents will begin seeing construction crews and the actual removal of the dam?

Janeen McDermott: Sure. We're actually at a very exciting point in the project in that we just received bids from contractors. And so we're in the process of evaluating those bids and plan on awarding the project to a contractor in the very short-term future here. So we're hoping for actual activity, from a construction standpoint, to start potentially in December and definitely into early 2027 and through the summer timeframe.

Rebekah Warren: Just when you look ahead at the completed project, with that on the horizon, what do you hope the residents of Ypsilanti Township will see and experience along Willow Run Creek?

Janeen McDermott: Yeah. Well, this project is unique in that it's not actually accessible to the public. So, as far as like what folks will see, I don't know that there will be a lot of opportunity to visit the site. But for those that have the ability to get onto the site and see it, we're taking this very disturbed area with a dam and a very drastic fluctuating water level as we get rainfall events, and we're going to take it and make it more of a natural system where there's a stream running through the former impoundment area, there's native vegetation growing and much less disturbed and more natural than it exists today.

Rebekah Warren: Janeen, thank you for helping us understand how addressing an aging infrastructure problem can also create lasting benefits for the community and our natural environment. My guest today is Janeen McDermott, vice president and senior water resources engineer with GEI Consultants. For more information on our conversation today, visit our website at WEMU.org. Issues of the Environment is produced in partnership with the Office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, and you hear it here every Wednesday. I'm Rebekah Warren, and this is your community NPR Station, 89.1 WEMU, Ypsilanti.

About Janeen McDermott

Janeen is a professional engineer with 12 years of industry experience on diverse subject matters including environmental compliance, stormwater management and design, dam removal, stream restoration, sediment management, stream bank stabilization, hydrologic and hydraulic (H&H) modeling and analysis, and ecological restoration. Janeen has been engaged on over 20 dam removal projects in Michigan and throughout the Midwest, serving as lead design engineer and project manager. She has a proven history of leading design and construction projects related to dam removal and stream restoration. She is experienced in all aspects of design for water resources projects including data collection, H&H modeling and analysis, civil site design, permitting, and construction inspection.

Resources

GEI Consultants

Janeen McDermott

EGLE: Nineteen Michigan dams get safety upgrade funding through risk-reduction program

Ypsilanti Township Board of Trustees Packet: June 20, 2017

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Beyer and Tyler Dam Removal Resolution: March 19, 2025

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