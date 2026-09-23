OTGYpsi: YCS Grizzly Learning Camp gives students so much more than just a "summer school" experience

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Lee Van Roth's Feature Article: Grizzly Learning Camp offers free, hands-on learning for all Ypsi Community Schools students

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Grizzly Learning Camp

Transcription:

Lee Van Roth: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is On the Ground Ypsi. School is officially back in session for Ypsilanti Community Schools students, but summer didn't keep some students and teachers away from the classroom. YCS's Grizzly Learning Camp gives students opportunities to explore their interests and further their education through hands-on projects, field trips, and partnerships with both Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan. The six-week program ran from June 15th through July 23rd this year and was available to YCS students from preschool through 12th grade at no cost to families. Today, Tiffany Powell, a YCS teacher and coordinator for Grizzly Learning Camp, is here to talk about the program, the partnerships behind it, and how the camp supports students beyond the summer. Tiffany, thank you so much for being here today!

Tiffany Powell: Oh, I'm happy to join you! Thank you for having me!

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Tiffany Powell.

Lee Van Roth: In our initial conversations about Grizzly Learning Camp, you had described it as being very intentionally different from what a lot of folks might view as a traditional summer school kind of experience. What was the hope in what Grizzly Learning Camp would become for students? And what was the kind of approach you wanted to take with it initially to kind to set it apart from that more traditional experience?

Tiffany Powell: Well, yes! Even if you just start with the name, Grizzly Learning Camp, the word "camp," it was a good discussion had years back about how do we continue to provide a learning environment but draw kids in a way where they're excited to be there. And when you say "camp," kids smile. So, the title really changed from traditional summer school to Grizzly Learning Camp because it is, in fact, very similar to the format of a lot of our summer camps. You would have children feeling so...I don't like to use the word sad, but just kind of like, "Oh, no!" They hear that they need to attend a summer school program. But when you say Grizzly Learning Camp, and it's an environment where they're learning and enjoying in a project-based format, where they are getting field trips, where they're doing activities that are similar to camp, it's a draw. It brings them in. It brings in with a good attitude, a positive outlook on their learning over the summer. And I think the title in itself was where we first felt a need to kind of make that change. So, again, that format of still learning and maintaining, what we call, over the summer, that time that can be lost from the classroom, is totally enhanced with the format that we use, which does provide all of these amazing additional opportunities for learning.

Lee Van Roth: I know when I think about some summer camp activities, it is probably a learning component in there, but I know that's not really at the forefront of my mind. Can you go through some of these projects that students at Grizzly Learning Camp kind of partook in this year and how those then connect back to school in the fall?

Tiffany Powell: Well, yes. So, the big piece of our program is project-based, where the students are able to learn in an environment where they're doing projects. They're still enhancing those skills that we know they need: basic reading, writing, and mathematics. But they do it in manners that are so creative. So, our partnerships have been the added plus to that. The University of Michigan History Museum, we have a connection with the Waterloo DNR, of course, the robotics and even something as simple as charter boat fishing. The kids learn tennis. We have an amazing connection with EMU, with the EMU Invent Dare2Design program. So, all of those programs completely connect to what our goal was. Whether it's on site and they're going to the museum or if they're coming to us or within the classroom, we're creating that learning environment. And a lot of the teachers use their own personal excitement for things. When you're passionate about something, the children feel that. So, tennis, we have a teacher. That's something she's done for years, so teaching students tennis, but still adding the learning to it. Teaching students about fishing, but still adding the learn to it. When they go, for example, with the Dare2Design program through EMU, our students, they're literally taking on the role of innovator, engineer, problem solver. And yet, they're creatively doing these projects while learning and enhancing their skills that will help prepare them for when school starts back, like right now.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Tiffany Powell and Leif Gearhart-Hall.

Lee Van Roth: And you had mentioned these partnerships with both U of M and EMU for some of these activities and field trips, but a big part of these partnerships as well is this aspect of allowing these younger students to get a first look at what being a college student might even look like as well. Was that something that was pre-planned when determining what the Grizzly Learning Camp schedule kind of looks like or did that kind of come naturally?

Tiffany Powell: I think it's a little bit of both. We are very intentional about maintaining these partnerships, knowing that we, of course, support them in other ways with student teaching and that. But when you bring in the connection to the learning, it fits so well with our summer program. But actually, as you know, we connect these relationships and connections and programs throughout our entire school year and the entire district. So, bringing in that summer piece was huge. The Dare2Design program, it's almost unbelievable the amount of growth that we see students have from doing these projects and building not only their academics but even their self-esteem. It's pretty cool to see! I am quite impressed with the approach of them being it's kind of that hands-on learning, students just building confidence in themselves. So, they take on the role of an inventor, and they think of a problem that actually faces students right now. So, the one that I love to talk about is they had with the Dare2Design, the kids were saying, "There's so much to remember in the morning." So, they created these backpack tags where they put all of the information and this digital tag on their backpack. And it gives them reminders before they leave home. "Don't forget your homework. Don't forget your lunch. Don't forget your shoes for for PE." So, little things that students connect with that allow them to find their way in solving it and being those problem solvers and inventors at the same time. I could go on and on, but that's just one example of how the EMU program, Dare2Design, connects perfectly with our summer camp program with the hands-on, project-based format.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Tiffany Powell and Leif Gearhart-Hall.

Lee Van Roth: This is On the Ground Ypsi on 89.1 WEMU. I'm speaking with Tiffany Powell, the coordinator for YCS's Grizzly Learning Camp. So, Tiffany, you had mentioned there being less of a loss of knowledge and skills throughout the summer because of the programming through Grizzly Learning Camp, especially looking now at the school year having started up recently. What kind of changes do you see in the students that didn't have as much of that lull in the summer because they were at Grizzly Learning Camp throughout this time period?

Tiffany Powell: Well, you see them, of course, as I mentioned, they seem to have just that much more confidence in their academic skills. They're still making connections. I had one student come in after we came back, and she's bringing a book that she received from this summer. And she's telling me how she read it to her whole family at their family reunion. So, they're taking this learning into even other spaces and places. So, they are coming back, and it doesn't seem like it's been so long since we've seen them, or so long since they've done some activities of learning and the reading, writing, and math. We want it to be consistent. We want it be constant. So, I feel that these students are coming that much more refreshed, but also feeling a little bit more confident in their skills. I see it every day really with those students. We always hope that more and more can be a part of our summer program. We have a good amount, but I think it does make a difference when they return for the fall. They don't feel as disconnected, if that makes sense. There's definitely a positive vibe of, "Oh, remember! We did this in the summer! Remember we did this in the summer! Oh, hi, Miss," all the different teachers that support, they seem to get very excited to come back and reconnect and bring up some of those activities that they did.

Lee Van Roth: And the teachers, too, you'd mention a lot of these teachers that work at YCS schools throughout the year also participate in Grizzly Learning Camp and are still these students' teachers in the summertime. What is the impact on teacher-student rapport kind of look like because of that?

Tiffany Powell: Oh, my goodness! Relationship, relationship, relationship! Anytime there's an opportunity to build relationships with our students in different capacities, it's always a plus. So, there's teachers that, of course, work during the summer program that now have those students in their classroom. There's already that connection. There's been a foundation of a relationship established, and that creates a plus for both the student and the teacher. In the summer, the students do get exposed to other teachers. It's good for them to learn from other teachers. But even if you're not in that teacher's class and you see her in the hall, there's comfort in waving and saying, "Oh, remember me from summer school!" So, a lot of relationships are built during the summer that carry right into the fall.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Tiffany Powell and Leif Gearhart-Hall.

Lee Van Roth: I don't want to scare any parents of students right now. Obviously, school just started. But for folks who may be interested, where can folks learn a little bit more?

Tiffany Powell: I agree. It's a little early, so I can't say they can go right to, for example, our website and find a lot of it, but you can see some of the past. We keep a running. We always make a little video of the projects and the students and the experiences from the summer. We always share that out. So, there's lots of little places where they can kind of be reminded or even given some of that base information, but I think in every building, there's someone available that can actually talk first-hand about the summer program because we always look forward to it. And it does come quick! A couple of options---of course just information. But just kind of sometimes seeing is believing, seeing the little videos or the pictures or even things like what we're doing, having the voice to talk about it, I think can be helpful to families.

Lee Van Roth: Well, Tiffany, I want to thank you so much for joining me today and for sharing a little bit about how this year's Grizzly Learning Camp went and the overall work YCS is doing all throughout the year for our community students. It's always great to hear what's coming out of YCS!

Tiffany Powell: Oh, I agree! Let's keep talking about it! They're great things, and I appreciate this platform and sharing because I agree! We are definitely making a difference! And I don't just say that, but I know it firsthand. So, I have to agree. So, thank you!

Lee Van Roth: For more on today's conversation and a link to the full article, visit our website at WEMU.org. On the Ground Ypsi is brought to you in partnership with Concentrate Media. I'm Lee Van Roth, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU, Ypsilanti.

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