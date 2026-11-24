Hey, welcome to WEMU's new segment about arts and culture that's local, homegrown and right under your nose. It's called "'Round Every Corner." I am Neda Ulaby. This week, we visit the burgeoning clown community that draws performers to Ypsilanti from all over the region.

Ryan Wheaton: "I drive 45 minutes just to come down here because it means that much to me."

Ryan Wheaton, high school math teacher and part-time clown.

Ryan Wheaton: "I'm a dad, and I'm super busy, but I love a clown community that I can be a part of."

Here we are, at a clown social that takes place monthly in the living room of an old, repurposed Victorian house.

"Hi! Thank you guys for coming!"

About a dozen clowns have gathered at the arts center, Dzanc House, on Ypsilanti's old Southside. It's time for introductions, starting with Trevor Elliott.

Doug Coombe / Concentrate Media Dzanc House.

Trevor Elliott: "Yeah, I've been doing clowning now for I'd say two years. And I'm still working on traditional juggling, but my balloons are getting better. My makeup still needs some work, but we're getting there."

Some of these clowns are professionals. They work children's parties, carnivals, trade shows. Others are newer to this kind of performance.

Jocelyn Star: "My name is Josie, and I'm not a clown. I'm actually a contortionist, but I want to get into clown stuff."

Contortionists, like Jocelyn Star, are another bendier kind of circus performer.

Jocelyn Star: "Welcome!"



Kaylin Janiczek: "Thank you."



Jocelyn Star: "I'm like really nervous."



Host Clown: "Yeah, you're among clowns here."



Jocelyn Star: "Contortionism is a part of clowning."

Clowns are so nice. Jocelyn Star is unusual here for another reason. She's wearing an eye-catching performer's outfit, a red bodysuit with matching platform shoes. Nearly everyone else at this clown social looks disappointingly ordinary, like people you'd just pass on the street. Wren Wilson is the only other exception at this clown social.

Wren Wilson: "I came to the first one in full, like, white clown, and nobody else came in clown and I was like, 'Okay.'"

Full clown means clown makeup. Today, Wilson is rocking clown clothes with a sophisticated look. Think vintage glam meets Minnie Mouse.

Wren Wilson: "I'm wearing a frilly skirt underneath a leopard print, very short dress. I'm wearing what's called gyaru makeup."

That's a Japanese makeup style where you apply heavy eyeliner, not where people normally wear it, but underneath your eye.

Wren Wilson: "It's a very exaggerated kind of makeup look."

The clowns start sharing tips, like what balls work best for juggling.

Clown 1: "The ones that I use are called Russians. They almost look like a ball pit ball, but they're filled with sand."



Clown 2: "I think it's like a cue ball."



Clown 3: "I'm ready to dance."

It's time for theater games, under the tutelage of head clown Kieren Berres. They decide to work on something called clown essence. This involves making each other laugh and performing emotions without using facial expressions and dancing.

Kieren Berres: "I'm going to make facial expressions. Nobody look at them."

Counterculture clowning is having a moment. All over the country, political clowns are organizing, and the theater kids are putting on red-brown noses. Maybe you've heard of the hit TV show, "Heated Rivalry." One of its stars emerged from the clowning scene in Los Angeles, a city that's become known for dozens of clowning shows, classes and ensembles. Here at Dzanc House, this monthly event is hosted by a local group that started two years ago. It's called Ypsi Clown Darlings.

Kieren Berres: "Who is and isn't a darling feels kind of nebulous?"

That's Head Clown Kieren Berres.

Kieren Berres: "It's kind of just like clowns who are up for something in the moment and down for something."

Clowns who are down to clown and, Berres says, to disrupt social norms. One of her inspirations is a group in Portland, Ore., called Clown Block. It is, she says, an anti-imperialist performance group that sees clowning as a tactic of revolution. That appeals to Kat Layton. They're here for the first time tonight.

Kat Layton: "So I'm really mostly interested in clowning as a form of protest and as a form of resistance, specifically, like my own inner shadows and the collective shadows that we must learn to integrate into our lives."

Clowns are inherently tricksters. They're punk, feral and filled with joy, says Kieren Berres. She opens her phone to read from a clown manifesto.

Kieren Berres: "Playfulness as resistance, public pranks, unpermitted street festivals, clown brigades at protest does not usually involve a clear performer-audience distinction."

That's from an essay published earlier this year called "The Anarchy of Clowning."

Kieren Berres: "The spirit of giddy ridiculousness, of blissfully idiotic fearlessness, of pulling the rug from under consensual reality is, however, the same. It is ferocious, destroying pretenses."

Kieren Berres co-founded Ypsi Clown Darlings a few years ago with Levi Robinson. Like her, he was taking a clown class.

Levi Robinson: "At the time, I was working at a piercing shop. And then the clown class just popped up on my feed randomly and I was like, 'Yeah, I guess I'm taking the clown class.'"

It was part of something called Fool School, run by a teacher named Rose Carver. Her students learned about clown history, cabaret and political satire. Early in Kieren Berres's clown career, she experimented with a variety of clown characters. One was a clown cop. It felt transgressive, she says, even a little kinky.

Kieren Berres: "I had like lots of leather, and, like, I had a leather cap. And I had like a whip on my side, and it was like a little tacky. I really had a lot of fun with it. I think it's a bit touchy to make satirical art about the police. But I, at that time, was coming out of some experiences with police violence."

Clowning, she says, was cathartic. I asked, "Why is clowning having such a moment right now, culturally and politically?"

Kieren Berres: "I think that clowning is having a moment because everything is so stupid right now. It's like everything feels like a parody of itself. Everything is so amplified right now. And because of the way that the news cycle works right now, it all feels like a joke. And the way people are coping is by getting big and getting loud and being funny, leaning into the absurdism, the comedy, the otherness that clowning has seemed to really spark. It's a way to like let loose, to like access the parts of yourself that are rigid and are taught like all these rules and clowning is about exploding that little piece inside of you."

And clowning, she says, is about failure.

Kieren Berres: "We're at a time with the economy right now, even like everyone is sort of tasting a little bit of failure."

Failure for clowns, says Levi Robinson, is a sort of measure of success.

Levi Robinson: "They're slipping on banana peels, they're trying to pull their hanky out and it's like endless. Their balloon is popping. Like, something is happening to them that gives the audience something to laugh at. Like, I think one of the things that makes us laugh fundamentally is just when something stupid is happening."

Kieren Berres: "And that's also like how clowns sort of like find their victories because they're operating outside of a normal logic."

So, what drew you to clowning?

Wren Wilson: "I used to be on TikTok, and I would see people dressed up in like what they called clown horns."

Wren Wilson is among the people here who first learned about clown culture from social media. That's partly why clowning has become so popular. Clown aesthetics stand out on TikTok and Instagram, says Levi Robinson.

Levi Robinson: "It's a lot of short form videos. Somebody's wearing crazy makeup. It's a lot of bright colors, you know, so it is very visually striking."

And, like the rest of the internet, online clown culture is not necessarily wholesome.

Kaylin Janiczek: "There is also a huge, huge market for, I'm trying to think of more of a PG term, but like sexual clown things, too."

Here's Kaylin Janiczek.

Kaylin Janiczek: "OnlyFans where people are in clown makeup and in lingerie."

And there's been a growing seasonal demand for scary clowns at haunted houses during Halloween. Janiczek is more old-school. She performs professionally for kids as a clown named Finn.

Kaylin Janiczek: "I wear all blue. I have a shark fin on my head. I have little sharks all over my dress."

Janiczek came to the Ypsi Clown Darling event with Trevor Elliott, her partner both in clowning and in life.

Neda Ulaby: "Were you already clowns when you met?"



Kaylin Janiczek: "I was."



Neda Ulaby: "And you converted?"



Kaylin Janiczek: "Sort of."



Trevor Elliott: "I was an electrician for about four-and-a-half years or so."

Now, Elliott clowns full-time.

Trevor Elliott: "It's really fun, going from the blue-collar field to, I guess, blue-collar adjacent."



Neda Ulaby: "Wait, clowns are blue-collar?"



Kaylin Janiczek: "Well, technically clowning is a trade."



Trevor Elliott: "Yes."



Kaylin Janiczek: "Technically speaking.".



Trevor Elliott: "Yeah."

Elliott says he does not think today's clowning revival is all about political resistance. It's more about nostalgia, he says. Clowns are part of childhood.

Kieren Berres The Ypsi Clown Darlings.

Trevor Elliott: "It was a simpler time. There was this goofy dude that was handing you cotton candy or pulling a balloon out of his pocket, followed by 30 more of them, and it was just hilarious."

At the clown social, the clowns reflect on what they get out of their clowning practice. There's a lot that seems chaotic and overstimulating about clowning, says Levi Robinson, but actually....

Levi Robinson: "It's slowing down a lot. It's being in your body. It's moving with purpose even if that purpose is just being silly."

Wren Wilson: "I think that clowning can help people with the revolution that happens within."

Wren Wilson of the amazing Japanese makeup says something in clowning and the clown community answers her as an artist and as a person. Same with newcomer Kat Layton.

Kat Layton: "We've been kind of socialized and indoctrinated to believe that everything is based on transaction and extraction, but there's so much more to living and being. And I think clowning is kind of allowing these folks to get together, to be weird, to explore their inner child, to live out these different experiences and community together. I feel like we are just a bunch of freaks who want to experience each other in all of our capacities, our weirdness. But celebrate it, you know? Yeah."

Yeah. Every week, we close out the podcast by chatting about arts and culture with somebody interesting in the area. Someone like...

Charlotte Smith / Eastern Michigan University Dr. Brendan Kelly.

Dr. Brendan Kelly: "Brendan Kelly, and I'm President of Eastern Michigan University."



Neda Ulaby: "So, when it comes to arts and culture, locally, in the bigger picture, what is making you happy these days?"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "Well, I'll tell you, when I was living in Ypsilanti last, I was the president of the Ypsilanti Players. So I got a chance to be part of the performing arts community here. I got the chance to both perform here locally, but also direct a children's theater during the summer. And now I see many of those kids that I was working with, their adult selves, walking up to me and reintroducing themselves, which has been absolutely fantastic! But I'll also tell you, getting a chance to visit the Windgate Arts Complex on campus, the faculty show at Ford Hall were unbelievable. The types of facilities that we have for visual arts and for making on this campus are beyond, I think, anything I've had on any campus I've been on, and I've served some universities with some exceptional facilities in that area. And recently, I was able to do a little cameo appearance in a show at the Penny Seats Theater in Ann Arbor.



Neda Ulaby: "What was it?"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "It was called 'Gutenberg.'"



Neda Ulaby: "So, when you were a member of the Ypsilanti Players, what were some of the roles you played and what were the plays you directed?"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "Actually, on multi-years, I did a one-man show that had two characters that showed up at the end, but I played John F. Kennedy when he was in his '80s, adapted from a short story."



Neda Ulaby: "So, wait. Do the accent."



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "I don't know if I can do the accent anymore. That takes practice. But he didn't die. He just had that portion of his brain that censors what you say damaged. So he was in hiding with the FBI for years and went back to the Sotheby's auction after Jackie died to buy some of his things back."



Neda Ulaby: "Wow! So you played that role several times!"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "I did."



Neda Ulaby: "Is it the favorite role you ever played?"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "No, I was on the EMU forensics team, so I got a chance to compete in oral interpretation of literature for years. And now, my favorite ones would have been while I was competing. I got to play a role with Kelly Lloyd, who's now Kelly Adriani, who is an alum of EMU, where we performed in a play about Jane Austen called 'The Novelist.' It was great."



Neda Ulaby: "Is there anything that I haven't asked you about your participation in arts and culture and your enjoyment of it now that you're back in particular?"



Dr. Brendan Kelly: "Yeah, one. I think it is a really important mission of Eastern Michigan University to be an anchor for arts and culture in this community, and I say that because a regional comprehensive university, in particular, is that anchor force. I mean, it almost functions kind of like a private college, right? It's an anchor in the community both for service but also for those aspects of humanity that allow us to rise. And that's what we see out of visual and performing arts."

That was Brendan Kelly, erstwhile actor and president of Eastern Michigan University. This is Neda Ulaby with WEMU's new arts podcast, "'Round Every Corner". Thanks to John Bommarito, Molly Motherwell and Patrick Dunn!

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter).

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org.

