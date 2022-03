Just a few years out of U of M’s film school, Anna Baumgarten is already an award-winning filmmaker. Hear her story and how, with the help of another U of M film grad, Danny Mooney, her film "Disfluency" grew from a short to an award-winning, feature-length film. They join host Deb Polich of Creative Washtenaw on this edition of "creative:impact."

Listen • 10:29