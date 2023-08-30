The career of NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin, better known as "The Iceman," is nothing short of legendary. He lit up the court for Eastern Michigan University and played alongside such icons as Julius Erving and Michael Jordan. On Thursday, the venue that carries his name, the EMU George Gervin GameAbove Center, will unveil a new statue of Gervin in honor of his contributions to the game and to his community. Gervin looks back on his many accomplishments in a conversation with WEMU's Josh Hakala.

