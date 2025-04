Mary Louise Kelly is co-host of NPR’S award-winning news magazine, "All Things Considered." She started at NPR as a national security correspondent and has worked for the BBC as a foreign correspondent. She is also mother to two sons and knows firsthand the conflict working mothers face between family and work. WEMU's Caroline MacGregor had a chance to chat with Kelly about her new book, "It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs."

