Ypsilanti Community Schools’ Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross was recently honored as the state’s Superintendent of the Year. The Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) singled out Zachery-Ross for her exceptional leadership and dedication to student success. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor talked to Dr Zachery-Ross about the award and what it means for the district, which has seen an increase in its graduation rate under her tenure by more than 20 points.

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