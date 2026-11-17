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Caroline MacGregor: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Caroline MacGregor, and I have a very special guest today: Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross. And Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross has been named the State School Superintendent of the Year by the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators, better known as MASA. And this was for her exceptional leadership and dedication to student success. Thank you so much for joining us today, Dr. Ross. And congratulations!

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Thank you so much! I'm so glad to be here with you, and this is truly an incredible honor. I'm humbled by it, and I'm also just so grateful because it gives an opportunity for us to lift up the great work happening in our community.

Caroline MacGregor: I'm sure it was an incredibly exciting moment, but tell me about your reaction when you first learned that you had been named Michigan's Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Well, I'm sure you saw by the pictures. I was super-surprised! I knew we had a board meeting that night. It was going to be a workshop, then a meeting. And I was meeting with my board president, and they said that she needed me. She had to leave out for something. And I thought I was going in to help her with some emergency. And so I walk in, and I see a large group of people. And of course, I'm just assessing, like, "Who is in the room? Why are they here?"

Caroline MacGregor: What's going on?

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: And I see the executive director, Tina Kerr, Dr. Tina Kerr from MASA, and I'm like, "Okay, I know she goes each year for this." And then I saw my mother and my daughter, and I was like, "Huh, did I win?" And until she actually said why she was there, I was not positive, but once I realized it, I think I was just so shocked. I'm usually not at a loss for words. This time, I was at a loss for words.

Caroline MacGregor: I know that you are recognized for your exceptional leadership and dedication to student success, and at Ypsilanti Community Schools, that is something that has made the school proud. I believe your district's graduation rate has increased more than 20 percentage points under your administration.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Absolutely! And all of this work is a collective work. Both high schools have been really working: the teachers, the principals, the parents working together on this. And yes, in CEPI [the Center for Educational Performance and Information], in the state database, it shows the 20%. What people don't see, that's the cohort minus the dropouts, the scholars in person, for the last two years, almost three. And one of my buildings has been 100%. At the Ypsilanti Community High School, at ACCE, it has really soared, and that's where the average of the 79% is: the two high schools, our non-traditional high school. People call it the alternative school, as well as our traditional high school. So for both schools collectively to have that 20% increase, it just tells of the work that's happening in the classrooms and the partnerships we have with our parents.

Caroline MacGregor: It must be so gratifying, the recognition aside, just to see the difference that's happening in the schools under your tenure.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Absolutely! It's such a difference. You know, people, we think about before we had such a huge debt. The debt has now been removed. Of course, people knew Ypsilanti International Elementary School. But now, we have IB K-12. We have STEAM K-12. We have multilingual schools, and our multilingual work is happening K-12. And so there is a marked difference, and it's been a lot of work. Our board has led the work. The community has been partners. And to see people are noticing, I'm just so grateful!

Caroline MacGregor: You've often emphasized the importance of relationships and community engagement. How have those values shaped your leadership and contributed to this recognition?

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: You know, we call it Ypsilanti Community Schools because it is a community school district. And when I first got there, we started using the words "stronger together." And it was intentional. Originally, it was because Willow Run and Ypsilanti Public Schools were coming together, and we wanted to really mark the fact that we were now one district. And it has served me and our scholars and community because we have so many partnerships. Right here, Eastern Michigan University is one of our great partners, where the ... courses, the student teachers, the scholars having a direct admission right now, who can automatically come to EMU if they meet basic requirements. Those things are so much stronger now. And because of that, we are a bigger part of the ecosystem of the strong educational community we have right here in Washtenaw County. So when you see a lot of our scholars dual enrolled at Washtenaw Community College, and then they moved from that two-by-two to come here to EMU, it's because we as the administrators, we as educators, are working collectively on behalf of the scholars.

Caroline MacGregor: One of the questions I wanted to ask you: what does effective leadership look like when a school district is facing difficult decisions or limited resources?

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: You know, that strong leadership has to be about people first and then systems next. And so we've kept our eye first on the scholars. If we keep them in mind, it might inconvenience adults somewhat. It might challenge some of the ideas. However, even if there's conflict, if one thing we can agree upon is what's best for the scholars, that has opened up conversations. That has changed mindsets. That has changed behaviors that we needed to do to pull resources together when it's been limited, to go advocate for what is necessary on behalf of the scholar. And then, once those things were in place, it's what are those systems, no matter who is coming in and out, because we know educators change the turnover. We know that there's mandates that are changing with Michigan Department of Ed. But if we have strong systems in place, no matter if we have a pandemic, no matter if we don't have the amount of funds we need at that moment, those systems stay strong and people can count on them. And that's what we've had to do is become the place where our scholars feel safe every day, where our educators know they can count on us to work towards a good contract with them. We have put in those systems that have been strong by putting scholars at the center.

Caroline MacGregor: If you could dedicate this award to the students, educators and families of Ypsilanti, what would you want them to know?

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: I would want them to know that they are already excellent. I know sometimes we wait on test scores and we wait on graduation rates to get to the 90th percentile. We wait on those things, but know, right now, you are excellent in your genius. And every single one of our scholars bring their great genius every day. And I hope that this award will remind them that they already have genius and that it springs forth even more results. I want to see the impact now. I hope that this will allow them to feel free to shine, to feel free to bring that genius, to bring in all the diversity that we have and know that it is wanted, it is recognized and we need them to continue to just shine and even shine brighter so that people can see what the capabilities, the skill set, that we have in our scholars and our educators in Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Caroline MacGregor: Your teachers and students must be so proud of you just to see you recognized in this regard.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Yeah. You know, that's one of those unintended consequences that I never thought about. So the day after I was named Michigan Superintendent of the Year, my scholars and I presented at the WACY [Washtenaw Alliance for Children and Youth] board meeting about artificial intelligence. They had asked us to come to speak about that. And when they announced me as Superintendent of the Year and recognized it in the room, you should have seen our scholars' faces light up. You can see they were proud. They might not know what it really means, but as I tell people all the time, people want to be a part of a winning team, and they feel like they're a part of a wining team when others recognize people in their district, and I'm their leader. And they see that it's a strong commitment of, "We are all in this. It's not about me. It's about us and about what we can do."

Caroline MacGregor: In closing, now you are actually going to be competing at the national level against all of the other states. Your name is being put in the hat for this national level. How would you react if you became the National Superintendent of the Year?

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Wow, I don't even think I can fathom being National Superintendent of the Year. However, if selected, my goodness! I would want to, number one, be able to represent Michigan in an outstanding way. Number two, make sure that people understood there are so many great educators here in this wonderful state, and that we are working together side-by-side with all of the districts and our Michigan Department of Ed, with our whole communities, knowing that where people see the numbers, and I think it really represents YCS well. They might see you as the underdog, but we have the capabilities and mindsets of what is going to happen in this great state, and we will move our status up. We are working together hand-to-hand on it. We have a new governor. We're going to have new legislators. We have people who really think about education, and it's important to everyone across this state. And together, hopefully, that will make us all move forward.

Caroline MacGregor: Especially right now, education is top of mind for many in the state of Michigan.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: And I just wanted to thank the community for all of their support. This could not have happened without us partnering together. And I hope this just encourages even more people to rally around not just Ypsilanti Community Schools, but all of our local schools.

Caroline MacGregor: All right. Well, Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross, thank you so much for joining us here today! And again, a huge congratulations on being named the State Superintendent of the Year.

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross: Thank you so much for having me!

Caroline MacGregor: This is 89.1 WEMU Ypsilanti.

RESOURCES:

Ypsilanti Community Schools

Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross

Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA)

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