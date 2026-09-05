YCS starts second International Baccalaureate Programme

Ypsilanti Community Schools has received authorization to establish its second International Baccalaureate Programme. The district began its first IB programme focusing on career-related fields last year.

The new IB Diploma Programme at YCS will have students take critical thinking and essay courses to prepare them for university.

Turquoise Neal is the Director of Special Projects and Magnet Schools for YCS. She says having two IB programmes helps students become more worldly and capable of making an impact on the broader global community.

“These courses just give them more exposure into the international-minded theories that the scholars work towards throughout the program, throughout the pathway.”

Neal says this program builds up YCS’ mission to give students choices in how they pursue their passions and talents for the future.

Six students make up the inaugural program participants.

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