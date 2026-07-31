YCS helps students and their families prepare for 2026-27 school year

School is a month away for many students here in Washtenaw County. Ypsilanti Community Schools (YCS) are helping them get the supplies they need.

Around 10% of YCS students live in affordable housing or are homeless.

Cherisa Allen is YCS’ Community and Homeless Liaison. She says the district's Resiliency Center helps those families who often struggle to afford school supplies and other necessities. She says YCS’ administration has taken the stance that it needs to ensure every student has a fair and equal opportunity for academic success.

“Making sure they have the resources that go beyond just the backpack—food, housing assistance, clothing, hygiene products. So, we want to make sure that we get a head start on supporting our families.”

YCS is holding its annual Back to School Bash at Prospect Park this Saturday to provide students with supplies from noon-3 PM.

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