Ypsilanti Community Schools and EMU partner to teach students to solve problems with new tech

Some Ypsilanti-area students are spending part of their summer solving real-world problems while exploring emerging technologies.

Ypsilanti Community Schools and Eastern Michigan University have partnered to run a STEM-intensive summer program called Dare2Design.

Cheree Stevenson is a YCS teacher and Grizzly Learning Camp Coordinator. She says the program has evolved from students creating cardboard prototypes to giving them access to more advanced design tools. She says students are now able to use 3D printing and AI to learn skills that will serve them throughout their education.

“Things are changing so quickly, so getting them to have access and to use this cutting-edge technology is only helping them kind of prepare them for that world that's changing.”

Stevenson says she hopes Dare2Design shows students they can help develop new ideas, whether or not they choose to attend college.

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