Ypsilanti elementary students help plant trees for Arbor Day

Today is Arbor Day, and students from Ypsilanti International Elementary School got their hands dirty. They participated in tree plantings next door in Prospect Park.

As the kids gathered around, people from Guardian Tree Experts told them the proper way to plant and care for young saplings.

School Media Specialist Jeffrey Klein says it’s a great way for the students to take part in some hands-on learning.

“And also, we’re hoping that they have a stronger sense of pride in this park that’s their playground because our kindergartners, they’re going here for the next five years of their academic career, so they’ll get to see these trees get bigger and bigger and bigger every year.”

It was Guardian Tree employees who approached Ypsilanti Public Works about commemorating Arbor Day. Director Bonnie Wessler suggested the park and asked the school if it wanted to participate.

Each of the six grade levels got to plant a tree.

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