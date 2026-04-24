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Ypsilanti elementary students help plant trees for Arbor Day

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School plant their trees for Arbor Day.
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Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School plant their trees for Arbor Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School start digging to plant their trees for Arbor Day.
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Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School start digging to plant their trees for Arbor Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Mulch for the trees being planted at Ypsilanti International Elementary School for Arbor Day.
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Mulch for the trees being planted at Ypsilanti International Elementary School for Arbor Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School start digging to plant their trees for Arbor Day.
4 of 5  — IMG_20260424_123947514_HDR.jpg
Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School start digging to plant their trees for Arbor Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School and their parents watch trees being planted for Arbor Day.
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Students at Ypsilanti International Elementary School and their parents watch trees being planted for Arbor Day.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Today is Arbor Day, and students from Ypsilanti International Elementary School got their hands dirty. They participated in tree plantings next door in Prospect Park.

As the kids gathered around, people from Guardian Tree Experts told them the proper way to plant and care for young saplings.

School Media Specialist Jeffrey Klein says it’s a great way for the students to take part in some hands-on learning.

“And also, we’re hoping that they have a stronger sense of pride in this park that’s their playground because our kindergartners, they’re going here for the next five years of their academic career, so they’ll get to see these trees get bigger and bigger and bigger every year.”

It was Guardian Tree employees who approached Ypsilanti Public Works about commemorating Arbor Day. Director Bonnie Wessler suggested the park and asked the school if it wanted to participate.

Each of the six grade levels got to plant a tree.

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Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsYpsilanti Public Worksbonnie wesslerProspect Parkarbor daytreesenvironmenteducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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