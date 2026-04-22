Earth Day: Ann Arbor OSI gives residents agency to plant thousands of trees in community

This year’s Earth Day theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” and a free program that the City of Ann Arbor is helping residents plant new trees with exemplifies that theme.

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations (OSI) is giving residents the tools and agency to plant thousands of trees throughout the city as part of its 10k Trees Initiative.

Sean Reynolds is OSI’s Senior Analyst. He says offering free trees to the community is a local way to help the earth by reducing carbon emissions and lowering temperatures within the city.

“The more trees that we can plant, the more we can help to reduce that urban heat island effect and reduce hot temperatures in our summer months to help make it healthier for people but also can help to cool our buildings and reduce the amount of energy that we have to use.”

Reynolds says OSI’s goal of having 10,000 newly planted and thriving trees by 2030 will make Ann Arbor more resilient to future climate change.

Sky Woodman An Ann Arbor resident hands off a tree as part of the city's 10K Trees Initiative.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

