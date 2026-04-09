Washtenaw County Conservation District advocates for land protection in southwest part of the county

The Washtenaw County Conservation District is working with communities in the southwest part of the county to find ways to conserve and protect land in their area.

Land use proposals are being discussed throughout many rural Washtenaw communities that could determine that area’s future direction and development.

Matthew DeJonge is the Conservation District’s Community Forester. He says a growing number of residents have been sharing concerns about zoning law changes. He says the Conservation District has been holding discussions with various communities about resources they can use to preserve land.

“In a broader effort to bring folks in the southwest part of Washtenaw County together to make decisions about the future of that region of the county.”

DeJonge says the rapid pace of land use changes and data center development has caught many by surprise. He says people should be aware of these issues, so they can discuss these topics with their local officials.

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