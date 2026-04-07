Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations hosts 4th Annual A2 Climate Teach-In

Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations will be hosting for the first time the fourth annual A2 Climate Teach-In after taking up the mantle from the previous organizers.

The annual A2 Climate Teach-In originally started in 2023 as an interfaith community call for climate awareness.

DeAndre Calvert is OSI’s Engagement Manager. He says that with OSI now leading the event, they can maintain Ann Arbor’s long legacy of teach-ins dating back to the first Earth Day. He says he wants the teach-in to show residents that even small actions can help the community be more resilient to climate change.

“These little actions that I think sometimes that folks don’t realize like ‘Oh! I’ve done that, I do that!,’ and we want people to know that this is a big movement and everyone has a part in it. I want people to be seen, inspired, and learn from this event.”

The teach-in will be held at Mitchell Elementary School, Saturday April 25th.

DeAndre Calvert / Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability & Innovations

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