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Ann Arbor announces new rebates for electric yard care equipment

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:24 AM EDT
Battery and electric yard tools.
Greenworks
Battery and electric yard tools.

The City of Ann Arbor has expanded its rebate program for the purchase of electric yard care equipment.

The Yard Care Rebate amount is 100% for a new piece of manual equipment and 50% for electric. The maximum amount ranges from $50 for trimmers to $2,000 for business operated snow blowers.

Energy Manager Julie Roth says to collect, the old gas-powered equipment must be taken to Recycle Ann Arbor’s drop-off station.

“It must be drained of all oil and gas prior to them being able to take it and they are able to recycle into component parts to the maximum possible abilities.”

Residents can still participate in Ann Arbor’s A2Zero Home Energy Rebate program. It covers heat pumps, water heaters, cooktops and other home improvements to reduce one’s carbon footprint.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborA2Zero Carbon Neutrality PlanAnn Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovationsrecycle ann arboryard wasteenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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