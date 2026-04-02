Ann Arbor announces new rebates for electric yard care equipment

The City of Ann Arbor has expanded its rebate program for the purchase of electric yard care equipment.

The Yard Care Rebate amount is 100% for a new piece of manual equipment and 50% for electric. The maximum amount ranges from $50 for trimmers to $2,000 for business operated snow blowers.

Energy Manager Julie Roth says to collect, the old gas-powered equipment must be taken to Recycle Ann Arbor’s drop-off station.

“It must be drained of all oil and gas prior to them being able to take it and they are able to recycle into component parts to the maximum possible abilities.”

Residents can still participate in Ann Arbor’s A2Zero Home Energy Rebate program. It covers heat pumps, water heaters, cooktops and other home improvements to reduce one’s carbon footprint.

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