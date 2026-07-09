WCC seeks to renew operation millage in August Primary

Washtenaw Community College is presenting a proposal to local voters on whether or not to renew the school’s operating millage for another 10 years.

WCC’s renewal was originally passed in 2016 and funds the school at .85 mills.

Rose Bellanca is WCC’s President. She says a lot has changed in education and student needs over the past decade. She says the college has grown in scale from developing high-tech labs to training many people who work in local law enforcement and healthcare.

“This is where most of the police officers are trained, the nurses, this is where the RAD techs that are in hospitals, this is where they’re from. So, this is really a community college. They are the fabric of this community.”

Voters will decide on August 4th if the millage continues or expires at the end of the year.

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