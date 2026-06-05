WCC's summer training programs for skilled trades union members expected to generate millions for local economy

Nearly 6000 trade union members are set to converge on Ann Arbor this summer for advanced training at Washtenaw Community College.

Instructors from across the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Australia will receive advanced training in programs that include cement masons, roofers, ironworkers, electrical workers, and plumbers. The programs run June-August.

Anthony Esposito is technical director of UA programs at WCC. He says the event is a huge boost for the economy with hotel bookings, restaurants and entertainment.

“I know that we’ve got many calls and many thanks from the community itself. Many businesses thank you for it because they prepared for it. They know when they’re going to be in town, they know what weeks, who's going to be where.”

A 2025 Destination Ann Arbor report established that three major union training programs generated about $23 million in regional economic impact.

Blue Collar Recruiter Engineering trainees.

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