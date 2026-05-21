WCC announces operating millage renewal proposal

Washtenaw Community College is putting forward a proposal to voters to renew its operating millage.

Voters originally approved WCC’s current operating millage in 2016. The .85 mill tax helps fund the college’s operations and programs.

WCC President Rose Bellanca says workforce training has evolved significantly over the past decade and requires more advanced facilities and technology. She says WCC’s robotics simulation and mobility labs are helping local students prepare for fast-changing technical careers.

“It is going to cover the labs, the facilities that we have here, as well as the curriculum to provide the training in up-to-date, high-wage jobs, which are constantly changing.”

The millage is set to expire at the end of the year if voters decide not to renew it for another ten years this August.

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