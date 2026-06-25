Washtenaw Community College, roofers' union sign 10-year training extension

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) and the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers have signed a 10-year extension of their longstanding training partnership.

The formalized agreement allows the union’s National Instructor Training Program to continue to be hosted at Washtenaw Community College through 2035.

WCC President Rose Bellanca says it strengthens a partnership that prepares roofing industry instructors from across North America who take these instructional skills back home to train fellow union members.

“It’s great for the college, it’s great for the region, it’s great for our students. So, we're very excited.”

About 700 instructors have received training at the WCC campus since the partnership with the college began.

Bellanca says participating union members can also earn a college degree.

"The members of this union also take our classes so they can also turn their training into college credit and obtain a college degree.”



The national training union attracts people from around the country which Bellanca says boosts the local economy through spending at restaurants and hotels.

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