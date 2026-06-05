Washtenaw Economic Club discusses future economy

Washtenaw County needs to ensure it has the workforce that keeps up with the ongoing changes to the economy. That was one of the messages brought forth this week at a panel discussion sponsored by the Washtenaw Economic Club.

Taking place at Washtenaw Community College, there was a lot of talk about providing educational opportunities aligned with industries experiencing job growth.

One place is the gig economy, which is tied to data centers. An official groundbreaking for the Saline Township facility was held on Monday.

Ann Arbor SPARK COO Phil Santer says the centers should be looked upon as an opportunity.

“It was interesting in hearing from the Governor and her comments on Monday with that celebration event, indicating here’s a chance to be able to do data centers right, be able to learn some lessons from other communities that have hosted these types of assets and how we can do things in the right way.”

Santer says he’s excited to see how it can be converted from the public investment standpoint into environmental protection and investment in the workforce.

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