YCS extends International Baccalaureate program across district

Last year, Ypsilanti Community High School announced its authorization as an International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (CP) school. The school is now seeking to expand the program district-wide.

Building on the success of its Primary Years Program, Ypsilanti Community Schools is in the process of receiving authorization to expand its International Baccalaureate (IB) to the middle and high school levels.

YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross says students will be able to pursue a full IB continuum.

“Because it’s been successful in our district, overall working in a systemic way, we want to bring it to our Ypsilanti Community Middle School and Ypsilanti Community High School.”

The program growth will create multiple pathways for students to earn college credits, blending IB coursework, career and technical education with an emphasis on global thinking.

