© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to get School Closing Information

YCS extends International Baccalaureate program across district

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published March 11, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
YCS International Baccalaureate.
YCS International Baccalaureate
/
ycschools.us
YCS International Baccalaureate.

Last year, Ypsilanti Community High School announced its authorization as an International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (CP) school. The school is now seeking to expand the program district-wide.

Building on the success of its Primary Years Program, Ypsilanti Community Schools is in the process of receiving authorization to expand its International Baccalaureate (IB) to the middle and high school levels.

YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross says students will be able to pursue a full IB continuum.

“Because it’s been successful in our district, overall working in a systemic way, we want to bring it to our Ypsilanti Community Middle School and Ypsilanti Community High School.”

The program growth will create multiple pathways for students to earn college credits, blending IB coursework, career and technical education with an emphasis on global thinking.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community High SchoolYpsilanti Community Middle SchoolYpsilanti Community SchoolsDr. Alena Zachery-RossInternational Baccalaureatetechnical skillsCareer and Technical Educationeducation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content