YCHS cosmetology program sets students up for real-life success

As part of its Career and Technical Education programs, YCHS offers students an opportunity to enter the lucrative field of cosmetology.

Now in its third year, CTE Cosmetology is a two-year program that prepares students for lucrative careers in the cosmetology field.

YCHS Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says the practical and theoretical training students receive sets them up for success in a number of fields in an industry that is seeing explosive growth.

“We're really working to put our students into the community for that work-based learning program and those hours to support students beyond the classroom and beyond graduation.”

Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology A YCHS cosmetology student practices hair styling on a mannequin head.

After completing 1,500 hours of instruction over two years, students receive clinical experiences and, upon passing state boards, can apply for their Michigan State Cosmetology License.

