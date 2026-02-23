© 2026 WEMU
YCHS cosmetology program sets students up for real-life success

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published February 23, 2026 at 9:12 AM EST
YCHS cosmetology students practice hair styling and makeup work on another student.
Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology
YCHS cosmetology students practice hair styling and makeup work on another student.

As part of its Career and Technical Education programs, YCHS offers students an opportunity to enter the lucrative field of cosmetology.

Now in its third year, CTE Cosmetology is a two-year program that prepares students for lucrative careers in the cosmetology field.

YCHS Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says the practical and theoretical training students receive sets them up for success in a number of fields in an industry that is seeing explosive growth.

“We're really working to put our students into the community for that work-based learning program and those hours to support students beyond the classroom and beyond graduation.”

A YCHS cosmetology student practices hair styling on a mannequin head.
Beautiful Luxe School of Cosmetology
A YCHS cosmetology student practices hair styling on a mannequin head.

After completing 1,500 hours of instruction over two years, students receive clinical experiences and, upon passing state boards, can apply for their Michigan State Cosmetology License.

Tags
WEMU News Ypsilanti Community SchoolsYpsilanti Community High SchoolDr. Chelsea Harris-Huganhair stylingCareer and Technical Educationtechnical skillseducation
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
