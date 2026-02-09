© 2026 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

YCHS honors educators in recognition of National African American Parent Involvement Day

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:03 AM EST
Ypsilanti Community Schools students in class.
Ypsilanti Community Schools
/
ycschools.us
Ypsilanti Community Schools students in class.

This morning, Ypsilanti Community High School will pay tribute to its educators, both past and present.

In recognition of National African American Parent Involvement Day (NAAPID), Ypsilanti Community High School is recognizing eight educators during a special Morning of Excellence.

YCHS Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan calls it a heartfelt shoutout to outstanding members of the YCS community. As far as what makes a successful teacher, she says it comes down to several factors.

“I think it really is about listening to our student voices and designing instruction around what they like to learn about and also creating an authentic learning environment.”

Each educator will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the district.

WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community High SchoolYpsilanti Community SchoolsDr. Chelsea Harris-HuganBlack History Monthafrican americanseducation
