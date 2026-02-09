YCHS honors educators in recognition of National African American Parent Involvement Day

This morning, Ypsilanti Community High School will pay tribute to its educators, both past and present.

In recognition of National African American Parent Involvement Day (NAAPID), Ypsilanti Community High School is recognizing eight educators during a special Morning of Excellence.

YCHS Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan calls it a heartfelt shoutout to outstanding members of the YCS community. As far as what makes a successful teacher, she says it comes down to several factors.

“I think it really is about listening to our student voices and designing instruction around what they like to learn about and also creating an authentic learning environment.”

Each educator will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the district.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

