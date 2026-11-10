YCS head Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross named Michigan Superintendent of the Year

Ypsilanti Community Schools’ Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross has been named the state’s Superintendent of the Year.

The Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) says it singled out Zachery-Ross for her exceptional leadership and dedication to student success.

Under her tenure, the Ypsilanti Community Schools’ graduation rate has increased by more than 20 points.

MASA Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr says Zachery-Ross will now represent Michigan for U.S. honors.

“Now that Alena is our representative, she will be competing at the national level against all of the other states. So, we are excited to have such a quality candidate to put forth, and we're hoping that Alena can maybe be in those top four or be our national superintendent.

Zachery-Ross says it’s an honor to win the award. She gives the credit to the whole YCS community.

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