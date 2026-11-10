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YCS head Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross named Michigan Superintendent of the Year

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:06 PM EST
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross stands with the YCS School Board as she receives the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award.
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YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross stands with the YCS School Board as she receives the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award.
Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators
To her surprise, YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross wins the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award.
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To her surprise, YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross wins the Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award.
Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators
YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross (right) receives her Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award from MASA Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr.
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YCS Superintendent Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross (right) receives her Michigan Superintendent of the Year Award from MASA Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr.
Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators

Ypsilanti Community Schools’ Dr. Alena Zachery-Ross has been named the state’s Superintendent of the Year.

The Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) says it singled out Zachery-Ross for her exceptional leadership and dedication to student success.

Under her tenure, the Ypsilanti Community Schools’ graduation rate has increased by more than 20 points.

MASA Executive Director Dr. Tina Kerr says Zachery-Ross will now represent Michigan for U.S. honors.

“Now that Alena is our representative, she will be competing at the national level against all of the other states. So, we are excited to have such a quality candidate to put forth, and we're hoping that Alena can maybe be in those top four or be our national superintendent.

Zachery-Ross says it’s an honor to win the award. She gives the credit to the whole YCS community.

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WEMU News YpsilantiYpsilanti Community SchoolsDr. Alena Zachery-Rosseducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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