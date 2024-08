Marionettes are considered the finest form of puppetry. A beloved art form, especially among children across the world, marionettes have a special local legacy in Saline. The Bixby Marionette Collection is the subject of a new book, and John Anderson from the City of Saline's Arts and Culture Committee joins Deb Polich to talk about the authors and Meredith Bixby’s legacy on this edition of "creative:impact."

