Few things make Sara Billmann happier than a sold-out auditorium or event with an audience responding with enthusiasm. As UMS’s marketing and communications V.P., Sara is known as one of, if not THE best, arts marketer in the country. Sara joins creative:impact host Deb Polich, and they talk about how innovative, data-driven target marketing drives UMS on this edition of "creative:impact."

