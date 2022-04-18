Fiscal year 2023 budget is on the agenda for this week's Ann Arbor City Council meeting

The first draft of the fiscal year 2023 budget is being presented to council tonight by Ann Arbor’s City Manager. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says it’ll contain a lot things that are important to the community.

“Investing in our water infrastructure, both stormwater and water treatment / water distribution. The parks will also receive appropriate levels of funding. Police and fire too. And naturally, we’ll also be emphasizing quality of life areas.”

Taylor says this is just the initial look at the budget proposal, and they’ll hold public hearings on it next month to give the community will get a chance to voice their thoughts on it.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org