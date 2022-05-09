Ann Arbor brings back Huron River Day Festival

It started over 40 years ago as a way to promote conservation and help raise awareness about water quality. It has since become a day-long celebration, with activities and events intended to educate the public and promote the river’s recreational possibilities.

Ann Arbor’s Recreation Supervisor, Cheryl Saam, says this will be the first year they’ve had a celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we just put up signs along the river to educate people, so, this year, we’re back in person. The whole festival will be outdoors,” Saam says.

Saam says this year’s festival will be held at Gallup Park off Fuller Road on Sunday, May 15th.

