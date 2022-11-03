© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
WEMU News

Rick Roe at the Blue LLama for the 5:01 Jazz Series

89.1 WEMU
Published November 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Rick Roe.jpg

One of the area's finest musicians, Rick Roe, has assembled a quartet that also features Jack Nissen on bass, Kasan Belgrave on sax, and Nate Winn on drums for a free event at Blue LLama Jazz Club as part of our 5:01 Jazz Series.

Please join us from 5:01-6:30 PM On Friday November 4th for an admission-free, after work concert.

The performance honors the memory of longtime WEMU listener and friend, Web Kirksey.

To get yourself in the moor, watch a Rick Roe Trio performance at The Blue LLAma from 2020 here.

Rick Roe

Tags
WEMU News Blue LLama Jazz ClubRick Roe5:01 Jazzconcerts