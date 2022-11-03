Rick Roe at the Blue LLama for the 5:01 Jazz Series

One of the area's finest musicians, Rick Roe, has assembled a quartet that also features Jack Nissen on bass, Kasan Belgrave on sax, and Nate Winn on drums for a free event at Blue LLama Jazz Club as part of our 5:01 Jazz Series.

Please join us from 5:01-6:30 PM On Friday November 4th for an admission-free, after work concert.

The performance honors the memory of longtime WEMU listener and friend, Web Kirksey.

To get yourself in the moor, watch a Rick Roe Trio performance at The Blue LLAma from 2020 here.