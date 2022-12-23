Four places in Ann Arbor where you can drop off Christmas trees

With Christmas approaching on Sunday, there will be quite a few people in the weeks that follow wondering what to do with their Christmas trees. There will be four locations around Ann Arbor where they can drop off discarded trees for free.

When you’re done with your tree and want to get rid of it, Ann Arbor Public Works manager Molly Maciejewski has some very simple instructions.

“As long as you remove all of your ornaments, plastic items, lights, you can bring it to one of our four drop-off locations all the way up until January 16th, 2023. And we’ll chip it and take care of it.”

Those four locations are located at the parking lots of West Park, the Gallup Boat Launch, and Olson Park and the Southeast Area Park located on Ellsworth at Platt Road.

Once the trees are chipped, they are made available to the public in the spring as mulch.

Last year, the city collected more than 3,000 trees.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

