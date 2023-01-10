United Way of Washtenaw County launches annual 21-Day Equity Challenge

Washtenaw County residents are getting a chance to learn more about the ways racism, equity, and bias continue to affect the community.

The United Way of Washtenaw County has launched its annual 21-Day Equity Challenge.

The organization’s president and CEO, Pam Smith, says it’s an online learning system that provides new reading material about issues facing the community each day for three weeks.

“There is a lot of different topics, a lot of different data points that you’ll learn, in-depth history and in-depth current status of a lot of things happening in Washtenaw County."

Smith says they’ve held the challenge every year since 2020 and update it each time as things continue to change within the community.

