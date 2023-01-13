© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Vice President visits Ann Arbor to talk solutions to climate crisis

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published January 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST
Kamala Harris in Ann Arbor photo.png
WhiteHouse.gov
/
Vice President Kamala Harris speaking to UM students in Ann Arbor during moderated discussion about the climate crisis.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Ann Arbor Thursday talking about the climate crisis with U of M students at Rackham Auditorium.

During her appearance in Ann Arbor, the Vice President told the environmental justice students that they will be leading the country in rectifying issues related to the climate crisis for generations.

The Vice President reminded the students that climate issues intersect with multiple issues the administration is focused on, such as education and public health in low income communities.

“When they are living in a community that has been a dumping ground for other people. When they have been subjected to asthma, when they are drinking out of lead pipes.  And paying attention to the public health outcomes that disproportionately impact low income communities and communities of color.”

The Vice President was speaking at a moderated discussion hosted by US Energy Secretary and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm.

