Ann Arbor Congresswoman reacts to Biden's State of the Union address

Reacting to President Biden’s State of the Union address last night, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor was encouraged by the tone of the speech. Dingell says she was pleased to hear the president outline issues of common ground between parties.

dingell0208-2.mp3 Listen • 0:28

"There’s far more that unites us than divides us, and I think he really made an effort to pull us all together as Americans and remind us who we are and to reach out his hand to Republicans and say let’s work together."

Dingell says she was pleased to see bipartisan support on issues related to fighting the opioid and fentanyl crisis and efforts to fight cancer. But she was disappointed that there was not that same bipartisan support on Biden’s proposals on gun control.

Dingell also said the President’s State of the Union Address was eye-opening in some respects. In particular, she was surprised at the outburst of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called Biden a liar when he suggested the GOP wanted to cut entitlement programs, such as Medicare and Social Security.

dingell0208-3.mp3 Listen • 0:25

"That made me feel really good to hear the Republicans sounding very strong. They don’t want to cut Medicare and Social Security. And I’m going to take that based on the reaction of what the president said tonight."

