Dingell tours Ypsi Transit Center, says improving public transportation an 'equity issue'

U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell was in Ypsilanti to tour the city’s transit center. It's a place that will be seeing some significant improvement in the coming years.

Last month, the Congresswoman secured about $7 million to help upgrade the Ypsilanti Transit Center. This was a community improvement project funded by the omnibus spending package that passed in late December.

The transit center, located on Pearl Street downtown, would be expanded and updated. Not only with more space in the building, but also for additional buses.

Rep. Dingell says these improvements are crucial for Ypsilanti which has one of the highest ridership rates in Southeast Michigan.

“Since 2012, the AAATA has significantly increased its service between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, and that really matters, so people can get to jobs. It’s an equity issue.”

There is still more work to do before the final plans for the transit center take shape. As of now, the total estimated cost is roughly $19 million.

