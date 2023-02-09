Michigan Medicine can now provide mammograms in new mobile unit

Michigan Medicine unveiled a new mobile mammography unit in Ypsilanti yesterday.

Getting annual screenings for breast cancer can be a life saver. It is the leading cancer diagnosis among cis-gender women, and the second-most common cancer-related death. Early detection is crucial. A lack of access to mammograms led Michigan Medicine to create a mobile unit which Dr. Ebony Parker-Featherstone says looks like a mini-bus. She’s the medical director for the Ypsilanti Health Center.

“So we would hope that our patients would have an equivalent experience on our mobile unit. So they have the check-in and a waiting area. It has patient changing stations that are private. I think folks would be pleasantly surprised actually with both how it looks and feels.”

Dr. Parker-Featherstone says the unit hopes to improve access to the procedure in underserved communities. When the mobile unit is not traveling around to various locations, it will be stationed at the Ypsilanti Health Center three days a week.

