Former EMU standout among Washtenaw County connections in Sunday's Super Bowl

There are five players taking part in Sunday’s Super Bowl with ties to Southeast Michigan. One of them is former Eastern Michigan University offensive lineman Andrew Wylie who is trying to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time with the Kansas City Chiefs. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Wylie is one of nine EMU alums to win a Super Bowl. However, when the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 in 2020, he was injured and didn’t play. When Kansas City lost Super Bowl 55 the following year, he was a starter on an injury riddled offensive line. The Midland native is the only remaining starter from that team that fell short in 2021 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Wylie is confident that he, along with his teammates can help protect the NFL’s recently-crowned MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We’ve got a lot of experience from a lot of guys that have been in multiple Super Bowls, so everyone’s been kind of dropping their two cents, getting the young guys ready. But there’s a new level of confidence on this team going into this one.”

Other Southeast Michigan connections include four Michigan Wolverines: Chiefs defensive ends Frank Clark and Mike Danna, Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne and Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham

